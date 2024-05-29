"Reserve+" 710 thousand Ukrainians were removed from the groundless "search"

710 thousand Ukrainians were removed from the groundless "search" thanks to the "Reserve+"application. to view your updated status, you must re-log in to the app . This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister for digitalization Ekaterina Chernogorenko, reports UNN.

710,000 citizens removed from the groundless "wanted list"! The Reserve + app helped solve this problem. We recommend that you log in to the app again to see your updated status - wrote Chernogorenko on Facebook.

She said that the Reserve+ app drew our attention to gaps in the Oberig registry. One of them is the status of "Wanted", which was unreasonably displayed in 710,000 citizens.

Why did citizens have this status

The deputy minister said that if a person violated the rules of military registration — for example, ignored "subpoenas", the shopping center applied to the National Police. But in fact, the number of such appeals is about 25%, Chernogorenko said.

According to the law, such a "search" had its own terms. After all, until May 19, an administrative penalty could be imposed no later than two months from the date of violation of the rules of military registration. Now this period is 3 months from the date of detection, but not later than one year from the date of commission.

"Yes, the status of "wanted" was groundlessly obtained by many military personnel whose data was not digitized in a timely manner," Chernogorenko said.

She also pointed out that if you were removed from the "Wanted list", you do not need to contact the shopping center, Chernogorenko pointed out.

