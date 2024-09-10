Rescuers prevent large-scale village fire in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, rescuers stopped a dry vegetation fire that threatened the village of Marianivka. Thanks to the prompt actions of 62 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment, the fire was stopped on an area of 2.8 hectares.
In the Kyiv region, rescuers saved an entire village from a large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region, near the village of Maryanivka, a dry vegetation fire broke out. Due to strong winds, the fire quickly spread over hundreds of meters, threatening residential buildings, a farm, and a local school.
Thanks to the prompt work of rescuers from three regions, the fire was stopped on an area of 2.8 hectares.
Fourteen vehicles and 62 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.
The fire was actually stopped in the yards of residential buildings and a farm, which avoided significant damage.
