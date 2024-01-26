Rescuers in Dnipro rescued a swan that froze on a pond

In Dnipro, rescue divers helped a swan that had frozen to death on an icy pond escape from an ice trap.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in its Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In the afternoon, on Sonyachna Naberezhna Street in Dnipro, people noticed a swan frozen on an icy pond. Rescue divers arrived at the scene by boat and used diving equipment to help the bird get out - the SES said in a statement.

