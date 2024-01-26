Rescuers in Dnipro rescued a swan that froze on a pond
Kyiv • UNN
Rescue divers from the Dnipro State Emergency Service rescued a swan that was stuck on an icy pond. They used a boat and diving equipment to rescue the bird.
In Dnipro, rescue divers helped a swan that had frozen to death on an icy pond escape from an ice trap.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in its Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
In the afternoon, on Sonyachna Naberezhna Street in Dnipro, people noticed a swan frozen on an icy pond. Rescue divers arrived at the scene by boat and used diving equipment to help the bird get out
Recall
On Mount Hoverla in Ukraine, rescuers rescued an injured touristwho had suffered a leg injury.