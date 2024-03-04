Repaired trails in the capital's Hydropark at a loss of UAH 200 thousand: the contractor will be tried

The director of a contractor organization accused of embezzling more than UAH 200,000 of budget funds during repairs at Hydropark will be tried in Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent to court an indictment against the director of a contractor on the fact of misappropriation of budget funds during the repair work at the Hydropark recreation park (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It has been established that in 2022, Kyivzelenbud and a contractor organization signed a contract for the overhaul of the paths in the Hydropark recreation park.

According to the prosecutor's office, the head of the contractor entered false information about the scope of work performed in the acts of completion. Thus, the budget of the capital suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 200 thousand.

After the director of the contracting organization was notified of the suspicion, he reimbursed the established losses in full, the prosecutor's office said.

The indictment has now been sent to court. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.