Regional FSB office burned down in Novosibirsk
Kyiv • UNN
On October 3, 2024, the regional FSB office in Novosibirsk burned down due to arson. The number of such actions against the Kremlin regime is growing due to the increasing number of desperate people.
On October 3, the regional FSB office in Novosibirsk, Russia, burned down in an arson attack, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reported.
on october 3, 2024, the regional office of the fsb burned down in novosibirsk, russia - a flammable mixture was thrown through the broken window of the office of the chekists and set on fire
According to the DIU, similar events inside the aggressor state are becoming more frequent, as the number of people ready to take desperate steps against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing.
