On October 3, the regional FSB office in Novosibirsk, Russia, burned down in an arson attack, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reported.

According to the DIU, similar events inside the aggressor state are becoming more frequent, as the number of people ready to take desperate steps against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing.

