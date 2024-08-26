ukenru
Regional administration to appoint a person responsible for military nutrition in each medical institution of Odesa region

Regional administration to appoint a person responsible for military nutrition in each medical institution of Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16260 views

Medical institutions in Odesa region will appoint those responsible for the nutrition of servicemen undergoing treatment. The decision was made after a scandal involving a combat medic's hunger strike due to poor conditions in a psychiatric hospital.

From today, each medical institution in Odesa region will be assigned a person responsible for patient nutrition. This decision was made following a conference call with the heads of medical institutions in Odesa region where military personnel receive inpatient treatment, UNN reports .

Details

The conference call was chaired by Oksana Rokunets-Sorochan, Director of the Health Department of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

The members of the meeting emphasized the need for the heads of healthcare institutions to take personal responsibility for personal control over the quality of medical care provided to patients in the institution, their proper provision with food and medicines.

In her turn, the head of the Department emphasized the importance of establishing communication between the management of the institutions and the servicemen undergoing treatment. Following the meeting, the directors general of medical institutions were instructed to:

  • To take personal responsibility for monitoring compliance with the peculiarities of treatment and nutrition of servicemen in subordinate health care facilities.
  • By order of the head of each medical institution, appoint a person responsible for communication with servicemen receiving treatment, heads of departments and commanders of military units to clarify and resolve urgent problems of the military.

The appointed person will be a responsible communicator for the quality and timeliness of medical care provided to servicemen undergoing treatment in order to respond promptly to their urgent needs

- the statement said.

In addition, during the meeting, it was agreed to hold weekly meetings to discuss the problems that arise in communication and treatment, as well as support for military personnel undergoing treatment in civilian health care facilities. And to create a reserve of medicines and medical devices to ensure uninterrupted medical care for military personnel.

Recall

Last week, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike due to poor food and conditions in an Odesa psychiatric hospital. In his social media posts, Konoplya noted that patients are fed food that looks more like glue, and the walls in the wards are covered with mold.

Odesa RMA responded promptly to the scandal, and the hospital turned into a sanatorium at least in terms of nutrition. This, among other things, was reported by the hospital's patients themselves.

A few days later, Konoplya stopped his hunger strike after meeting with the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper. The head of the Odesa RMA promised to improve the food in the psychiatric hospital by transferring it to catering and providing it with food from supermarkets.

This man (Kiper - ed.) respects the military, and the military respects him. We talked to him like a father, and he told me what would happen. And I believe him. I believe his word and his authority

 - said Konoplya  
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

