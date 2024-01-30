Reducing the draft age to 25 years and more: the main details of the updated government draft law on mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the explanatory note to the draft law, the document provides for a change in the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, granting military personnel who have been released from captivity a 90-day leave with full pay.

The document provides for the involvement of local governments, local state administrations, civil-military and military administrations, enterprises, institutions and organizations in mobilization activities.

It clarifies the rules for the performance of military transport duties, as well as the powers of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and intelligence agencies to maintain military records of conscripts.

It also specifies the obligations of citizens regarding mobilization preparation and mobilization, in particular, the obligation to undergo a medical examination, to register for military service at the place of residence in case of moving during mobilization, to register an electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, to report to territorial recruitment and social support centers and military units after mobilization is announced, to have a military registration document with them, and to have a document certifying their identity.

The draft law establishes the requirements for summonses to the CMC, as well as the procedure for their delivery. It introduces new grounds for postponement and exemption from military service during mobilization.

In addition, the draft law abolishes conscription and provides for the discharge of all conscripts. It will provide for the possibility of dismissal from military service of military personnel who serve for 36 months during martial law.

"The dismissal of such servicemen will be determined by the timing in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff," the explanatory note says.

Clarifies the grounds for dismissal from military service, as well as the list of persons not subject to military service.

The draft law provides for the introduction of basic general military training for citizens for up to 3 months at higher education institutions of all forms of ownership starting in 2025.

Also, convicted persons may be granted the right to be called up for military service during mobilization if they wish.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada .