Reducing the draft age to 25 years and more: the main details of the updated government draft law on mobilization

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81725 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120253 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166238 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166078 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269319 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177085 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166895 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239044 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102005 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 76155 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 50209 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 46112 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 58461 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235844 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120262 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101046 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101434 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117896 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118492 views
Reducing the draft age to 25 years and more: the main details of the updated government draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100654 views

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Parliament a draft law to improve mobilization, military registration and service by lowering the conscription age and clarifying citizens' responsibilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the explanatory note to the draft law, the document provides for a change in the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, granting military personnel who have been released from captivity a 90-day leave with full pay.

The document provides for the involvement of local governments, local state administrations, civil-military and military administrations, enterprises, institutions and organizations in mobilization activities.

It clarifies the rules for the performance of military transport duties, as well as the powers of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and intelligence agencies to maintain military records of conscripts.

It also specifies the obligations of citizens regarding mobilization preparation and mobilization, in particular, the obligation to undergo a medical examination, to register for military service at the place of residence in case of moving during mobilization, to register an electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, to report to territorial recruitment and social support centers and military units after mobilization is announced, to have a military registration document with them, and to have a document certifying their identity.

The draft law establishes the requirements for summonses to the CMC, as well as the procedure for their delivery. It introduces new grounds for postponement and exemption from military service during mobilization.

In addition, the draft law abolishes conscription and provides for the discharge of all conscripts. It will provide for the possibility of dismissal from military service of military personnel who serve for 36 months during martial law.

"The dismissal of such servicemen will be determined by the timing in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff," the explanatory note says.

Clarifies the grounds for dismissal from military service, as well as the list of persons not subject to military service.

The draft law provides for the introduction of basic general military training for citizens for up to 3 months at higher education institutions of all forms of ownership starting in 2025.

Also, convicted persons may be granted the right to be called up for military service during mobilization if they wish.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

