Reducing the burden on university teachers: the parliament adopted a bill

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16702 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142011 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241669 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172398 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46603 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65566 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108181 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36951 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69515 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207263 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220323 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16702 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18016 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24366 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108181 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111946 views
Reducing the burden on university teachers: the parliament adopted a bill

Reducing the burden on university teachers: the parliament adopted a bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17154 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that reduces the academic load for university teachers from 600 to 400-500 hours per year in order to provide more time for research, innovation and professional growth.

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading adopted a bill that changes the burden on teachers of higher education institutions. In particular, teachers will have up to 400-500 hours per year to give lectures, seminars and consultations instead of 600. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov and the card of the draft law No. 9600.

Changing the workload for teachers of the Western Military District - the Parliament adopted draft law No. 9600. Teachers should have more time for Research, Development, interesting projects, innovation, and professional growth. Therefore, they will have up to 400-500 hours a year to give lectures, seminars and consultations instead of 600. At least 30% of the load should be scientific work

Fedorov said.

Details

He added that the document provides for a flexible system of incentives and rewards for teachers for effective scientific activities.

"The transformation of education at all levels continues. Universities should become the real heart of science development, a place where new ideas and technologies are born," Fedorov added.

The draft law specifies that the maximum amount of academic work per rate of a research and teaching employee may not exceed 30% of the working time, and a teacher-60% of the working time for an academic year.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on academic integrity, which defines the Basic Rules of academic integrity and types of liability for violations, including penalties for plagiarism and works written by artificial intelligence.

