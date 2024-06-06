Reducing the burden on university teachers: the parliament adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada in the second reading adopted a bill that changes the burden on teachers of higher education institutions. In particular, teachers will have up to 400-500 hours per year to give lectures, seminars and consultations instead of 600. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov and the card of the draft law No. 9600.

Changing the workload for teachers of the Western Military District - the Parliament adopted draft law No. 9600. Teachers should have more time for Research, Development, interesting projects, innovation, and professional growth. Therefore, they will have up to 400-500 hours a year to give lectures, seminars and consultations instead of 600. At least 30% of the load should be scientific work Fedorov said.

Details

He added that the document provides for a flexible system of incentives and rewards for teachers for effective scientific activities.

"The transformation of education at all levels continues. Universities should become the real heart of science development, a place where new ideas and technologies are born," Fedorov added.

The draft law specifies that the maximum amount of academic work per rate of a research and teaching employee may not exceed 30% of the working time, and a teacher-60% of the working time for an academic year.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on academic integrity, which defines the Basic Rules of academic integrity and types of liability for violations, including penalties for plagiarism and works written by artificial intelligence.