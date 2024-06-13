Record rains hit south Florida

Record precipitation has caused massive flooding in southern Florida in the United States, UNN reports, citing NBC News and the BBC.

Details

Heavy rains on Wednesday led to the flooding of many streets in South Florida, halting traffic and forcing commuters to take detours.

More than 8 million people have been warned of flash flooding in Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. In many places, rainfall has reached 5-6 inches (13 cm), with forecasts predicting more rain over the weekend.

In Sarasota, Florida, nearly 4 inches (10 cm) of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday night, the most the city has ever seen in one hour.

Fort Lauderdale received 12.83 inches (32.59 cm) of rain yesterday evening. Miami received 9.82 inches (24.94 cm), and Hollywood just over 10 inches (25.4 cm).

Residents of southern Florida were advised to stay home, off the roads and away from dangerous waters after "life-threatening flooding" hit some of the state's most densely populated areas. On Thursday morning, a flood warning was in effect for four counties, including Miami-Dade. Meanwhile, the entrances and exits to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were flooded, and hundreds of flights to and from the airport were canceled yesterday.

Devastating tornadoes hit Maryland in the United States: video from a drone emerged