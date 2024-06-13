ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Record rains hit south Florida

Record rains hit south Florida

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17312 views

Record rainfall caused massive flooding in southern Florida, with more than 10 inches of rainfall in some areas, leading to life-threatening flooding and hundreds of canceled flights.

Record precipitation has caused massive flooding in southern Florida in the United States, UNN reports, citing NBC News and the BBC.

Details

Heavy rains on Wednesday led to the flooding of many streets in South Florida, halting traffic and forcing commuters to take detours.

More than 8 million people have been warned of flash flooding in Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. In many places, rainfall has reached 5-6 inches (13 cm), with forecasts predicting more rain over the weekend.

In Sarasota, Florida, nearly 4 inches (10 cm) of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday night, the most the city has ever seen in one hour.

Fort Lauderdale received 12.83 inches (32.59 cm) of rain yesterday evening. Miami received 9.82 inches (24.94 cm), and Hollywood just over 10 inches (25.4 cm). 

Residents of southern Florida were advised to stay home, off the roads and away from dangerous waters after "life-threatening flooding" hit some of the state's most densely populated areas. On Thursday morning, a flood warning was in effect for four counties, including Miami-Dade. Meanwhile, the entrances and exits to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were flooded, and hundreds of flights to and from the airport were canceled yesterday.

Devastating tornadoes hit Maryland in the United States: video from a drone emerged

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

