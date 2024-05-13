Record number of fraud convictions in Ukraine last year - monitoring

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78651 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106803 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149692 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153800 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250147 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174107 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165370 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148316 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34121 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43620 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37765 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62023 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56014 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250147 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225804 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224426 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78645 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62012 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113765 views
Actual
Record number of fraud convictions in Ukraine last year - monitoring

Record number of fraud convictions in Ukraine last year - monitoring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15586 views

In 2023, Ukraine saw a record number of fraud convictions - around 3,100 - which is significantly more than in 2021, when 2,300 were handed down.

Last year, a record number of fraud convictions were handed down in Ukraine - about 3,100, which is the largest number in a single year. For comparison, in 2021, 2.3 thousand such verdicts were registered, UNN writes, citing data from the monitoring service Opendatabot.

Details

As of today, the court register of Ukraine has more than 42 thousand fraud convictions. Of these, a record number - 3.1 thousand - were handed down last year. Out of this number, more than 360 cases involved real estate fraud. Using the Babusya search engine, 42,787 verdicts were found. Compared to 2021, where 2,300 verdicts under Article 190 were found, last year showed a significant increase in the number of such cases, according to Opendatabot data.

Among the cases of fraud, a significant number of them are reported to be related to online real estate rentals. Fraudsters often use platforms like OLX for schemes offering to rent or sell real estate that does not actually exist. In particular, OLX is mentioned in 363 criminal cases as a tool of fraudsters.

In one case of fraud, the attacker reportedly used the OLX platform to post fictitious ads for an apartment that did not actually exist. He asked potential tenants for an advance payment as a "guarantee" for viewing the apartment and signing a contract. After receiving the money, the fraudster disappeared without fulfilling his obligations. The offender deceived at least 21 people, collecting a total of over UAH 19 thousand. He was sentenced to 5 years and 7 months in prison for this scam.

"In 2023, OLX Ukraine received more than 2 million complaints about suspicious ads. About 50% of the ads with such complaints were removed, and 40% of them were blocked as those that intend to harm the users of the service. It is worth noting that one ad can receive several complaints," said Viktor Nobius, Head of Business Intelligence at OLX Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada is planning to consider a draft law that would criminalize electronic and communication fraud, including the illegal use of personal data and banking information to seize property by electronic means.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising