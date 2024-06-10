Receipt of foreign currency earnings and the fight against Gray exports: the keeper spoke about the result of his "revolutionary order"

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 35643 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134801 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140141 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169055 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162343 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66820 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 39272 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 42632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216023 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97246 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155723 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159565 views
Receipt of foreign currency earnings and the fight against Gray exports: the keeper spoke about the result of his "revolutionary order"

Receipt of foreign currency earnings and the fight against Gray exports: the keeper spoke about the result of his "revolutionary order"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43172 views

The keeper spoke about the result of his "revolutionary order".

The revolutionary, as it is called, Order of the head of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper gave its results - there is no export of purchased grain for "cash", and foreign currency earnings increased from 1 15 billion to almost 6 60 billion. He spoke about criticism, discussions and budget revenues in an interview with TSN, reports UNN.

"The implementation of the order allowed to increase the volume of Return of foreign currency earnings from 1 15 billion to almost 6 60 billion.

The Ministry of Economy confirmed that due to the order, we added 20% to the export of those grain crops that are subject to taxation.

We enable white companies to work and pay taxes.

All 9 months there are constant statements about some schemes, but no one proved anything and did not give another proposal. This is significant. If there are suggestions – offer, we are ready for a dialogue, we are interested in it," says the keeper.

Moreover, his Order No. 19 is reflected in the draft laws No. 10168-2 and No. 10169-2, registered by the people's Deputies of Ukraine on 20.10.2023, on improving the implementation of foreign economic operations for the export of certain goods.

"Because it was a mechanism that was worked out. There is nothing revolutionary there.

Previously, it was possible to submit tax invoices confirming the origin of goods within 30 days after the cargo leaves the country. And we have changed the procedure – you need to submit tax invoices before you load the cargo, so that the tax authorities check its origin. And if you have an unknown company where one homeless person is registered, do not submit such documents. Of course, for those who work "in the gray", it was painful. Because for 20 years it was possible to do this, but now everything is different," says the keeper.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising