Receipt of foreign currency earnings and the fight against Gray exports: the keeper spoke about the result of his "revolutionary order"

The revolutionary, as it is called, Order of the head of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper gave its results - there is no export of purchased grain for "cash", and foreign currency earnings increased from 1 15 billion to almost 6 60 billion. He spoke about criticism, discussions and budget revenues in an interview with TSN, reports UNN.

"The implementation of the order allowed to increase the volume of Return of foreign currency earnings from 1 15 billion to almost 6 60 billion.

The Ministry of Economy confirmed that due to the order, we added 20% to the export of those grain crops that are subject to taxation.

We enable white companies to work and pay taxes.

All 9 months there are constant statements about some schemes, but no one proved anything and did not give another proposal. This is significant. If there are suggestions – offer, we are ready for a dialogue, we are interested in it," says the keeper.

Moreover, his Order No. 19 is reflected in the draft laws No. 10168-2 and No. 10169-2, registered by the people's Deputies of Ukraine on 20.10.2023, on improving the implementation of foreign economic operations for the export of certain goods.

"Because it was a mechanism that was worked out. There is nothing revolutionary there.

Previously, it was possible to submit tax invoices confirming the origin of goods within 30 days after the cargo leaves the country. And we have changed the procedure – you need to submit tax invoices before you load the cargo, so that the tax authorities check its origin. And if you have an unknown company where one homeless person is registered, do not submit such documents. Of course, for those who work "in the gray", it was painful. Because for 20 years it was possible to do this, but now everything is different," says the keeper.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.