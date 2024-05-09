"Real Madrid with Andriy Lunin defeated Bayern Munich and reached the final, where they will play Borussia Dortmund

Joselu's goal brought Real Madrid to the Champions League final. Ukrainian Andriy Lunin again came out in the starting lineup of the royal club. This was reported by UNN with reference to the information resource of the Real Madrid club.

Details

Real Madrid, together with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, reached the final of the Champions League in the 2023/24 season. In the semifinal series, the Spanish club defeated Bayern Munich 2-1. The hero of the match was Joselu, who came on the field from the bench and scored twice.

It should be noted that it was the royal club that was the first to be forced to take the ball out of the net - in the 68th minute, Bayern took the lead thanks to a goal by Alfonso Davis, who struck from his right foot and hit the far corner.

But Joselu's entrance from the bench changed the situation. Neuer failed to block Vinicius' shot, and it was Joselu who finished the rebound near the goal to equalize in the 88th minute. Two minutes later, the Spanish champions' striker finished Rüdiger's cross to make it 2-1. At first, the referees ruled the goal offside, but after watching the video replay, the goal was scored.

Andriy Lunin made 4 saves in this match, in addition to winning 1 header and giving 20 accurate passes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper's performance was rated by SofaScore at 7.3 points.

Recall

Representatives of the TCC detained a football player of "Khust": Armed Forces reacted

"Trubin's Benfica leaves the Europa Leagueafter losing on penalties to Marseille