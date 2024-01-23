Ratification of the agreement with Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation: the Government approved the draft law

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100761 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111845 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141883 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138848 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283805 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46369 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35310 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68309 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37381 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57168 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100761 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261580 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57168 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141883 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107154 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107128 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123220 views
Actual
Ratification of the agreement with Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation: the Government approved the draft law

Ratification of the agreement with Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation: the Government approved the draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22929 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law on ratification of the agreement with Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation. The agreement is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting democracy, human rights and sustainable economic development in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill to ratify the agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"The draft law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Technical and Financial Cooperation" was approved," Melnychuk wrote.

He noted that the draft law proposes to ratify the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Technical and Financial Cooperation, signed on November 24, 2023, in Kyiv.

"The Agreement is aimed at creating a framework for attracting technical and financial assistance from the Government of the Republic of Lithuania. The implementation of the Agreement will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, developing technical and financial cooperation between the two countries, implementing reforms in the field of European integration, sustainable economic and social development, promoting democracy and human rights in Ukraine, and the participation of the Lithuanian side in the process of restoring and rebuilding Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania signed documents on joint defense production.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising