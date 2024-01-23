Ratification of the agreement with Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation: the Government approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill to ratify the agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania on technical and financial cooperation. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"The draft law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Technical and Financial Cooperation" was approved," Melnychuk wrote.

He noted that the draft law proposes to ratify the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Technical and Financial Cooperation, signed on November 24, 2023, in Kyiv.

"The Agreement is aimed at creating a framework for attracting technical and financial assistance from the Government of the Republic of Lithuania. The implementation of the Agreement will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, developing technical and financial cooperation between the two countries, implementing reforms in the field of European integration, sustainable economic and social development, promoting democracy and human rights in Ukraine, and the participation of the Lithuanian side in the process of restoring and rebuilding Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania signed documents on joint defense production.