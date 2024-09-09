ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197819 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153231 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152725 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142861 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198067 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91864 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68279 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47959 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76490 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54375 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201738 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148998 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144020 views
Rashists involve cadets from military schools in the war due to heavy losses in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - “ATESH”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23497 views

The Russian command sends cadets from military schools to the front due to a shortage of personnel. They are involved in commanding and participating in assaults on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Russian military command has decided to use cadets of military educational institutions to cover the shortage of personnel in a number of areas, primarily in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya directions. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that earlier, many units were redeployed to participate in assaults on the Pokrovsk section of the front and to try to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, despite their own significant losses in killed and wounded, and without having time to restore their numbers.

The cadets are sent on long-term assignments, where they not only command units as squad and platoon leaders, but also take part in assaults themselves.

There are known cases of such actions in BARS units. Instead, they receive the status of combatant and automatic closure of exams for the semester,

- ATES added.

ATESH guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at an electrical plant in st. petersburg02.09.24, 12:30 • 25065 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

