The Russian military command has decided to use cadets of military educational institutions to cover the shortage of personnel in a number of areas, primarily in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya directions. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that earlier, many units were redeployed to participate in assaults on the Pokrovsk section of the front and to try to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, despite their own significant losses in killed and wounded, and without having time to restore their numbers.

The cadets are sent on long-term assignments, where they not only command units as squad and platoon leaders, but also take part in assaults themselves.

There are known cases of such actions in BARS units. Instead, they receive the status of combatant and automatic closure of exams for the semester, - ATES added.

ATESH guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at an electrical plant in st. petersburg