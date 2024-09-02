ATESH guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at an electrical plant in st. petersburg

An agent of the guerrilla movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance at the plant "magneton" in st. petersburg - a key plant for the production of electrical components. This is reported on the official channel of the movement ATESH, writes UNN.

Details

Components that are manufactured at the plant include transformers, ignition coils and electromagnets needed to operate engines, guidance and control systems, and other critical electronics used in missile systems and armored vehicles.

Stopping production at magneton could lead to delays in the repair and maintenance of military equipment and slow down the production of new weapon systems. That is what we are striving for - ATESH emphasized.

Recall

Guerrillas from ATESH reconnoitered the building and the surrounding area of the FSB department for rostov region, which is located in taganrog.

Occupants are actively changing the location of logistics points in Crimea - ATESH