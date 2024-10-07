Range Rover confiscated from mother of Kyiv City Council deputy for violation of law: what is known

A court found a Kyiv City Council deputy guilty of violating restrictions on receiving gifts. Now, his mother will have her Range Rover, which he bought for 65 thousand hryvnias, confiscated. The court also imposed a fine of 2,550 UAH on the deputy. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is a deputy from Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party, Ihor Opadchyi.

It is reported that the mother of a Kyiv City Council deputy, with the help of his assistant consultant, purchased a Range Rover Sport, made in 2020, from a legal entity for UAH 65 thousand in 2022.

At the same time, in his declaration for 2023, the MP indicated the use of the car, indicating its value at more than UAH 2.3 million.

After examining the case file, the court recognized the purchase of a car at a significantly reduced price as a gift to a close person of the MP, which is prohibited by the Law on Prevention of Corruption - , the OGP said in a statement.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the deputy guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Art. 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and imposed a fine of UAH 2,550 with confiscation of a gift - a 2020 Range Rover Sport.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court of first instance after considering the appeal.

The offense was proved based on the materials of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv city of the SBU.

