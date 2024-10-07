ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Range Rover confiscated from mother of Kyiv City Council deputy for violation of law: what is known

Range Rover confiscated from mother of Kyiv City Council deputy for violation of law: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

A court has ruled to confiscate a Range Rover from the mother of a Kyiv City Council member for violating the law on gifts. The car worth UAH 2.3 million was purchased for UAH 65 thousand, which was recognized as an illegal gift.

A court found a Kyiv City Council deputy guilty of violating restrictions on receiving gifts. Now, his mother will have her Range Rover, which he bought for 65 thousand hryvnias, confiscated. The court also imposed a fine of 2,550 UAH on the deputy. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

As UNN learned from its own sources, this is a deputy from Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party, Ihor Opadchyi.

It is reported that the mother of a Kyiv City Council deputy, with the help of his assistant consultant, purchased a Range Rover Sport, made in 2020, from a legal entity for UAH 65 thousand in 2022.

At the same time, in his declaration for 2023, the MP indicated the use of the car, indicating its value at more than UAH 2.3 million. 

After examining the case file, the court recognized the purchase of a car at a significantly reduced price as a gift to a close person of the MP, which is prohibited by the Law on Prevention of Corruption

- , the OGP said in a statement.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the deputy guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Art. 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and imposed a fine of UAH 2,550 with confiscation of a gift - a 2020 Range Rover Sport.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court of first instance after considering the appeal.

The offense was proved based on the materials of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv city of the SBU.

NACP reveals illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman for over UAH 42 million18.09.24, 18:13 • 16954 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

