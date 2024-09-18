NACP reveals illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman for over UAH 42 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108678 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182727 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145682 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104861 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49595 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 37721 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66592 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 38391 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 34249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195596 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145626 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157821 views
NACP reveals illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman for over UAH 42 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16955 views

The NACP found signs of illicit enrichment and false declarations worth more than UAH 42 million. This became the basis for the National Police to open criminal proceedings.

The NACP found signs of illicit enrichment and false declarations totaling more than UAH 42 million in the former ombudsman, which became the basis for the National Police to open criminal proceedings, UNN reports citing the NACP.

The NACP found signs of illicit enrichment and false declarations worth more than UAH 42 million, which became the basis for the National Police to initiate criminal proceedings.

During full audits of the declarations for 2022 and 2023, it was found that the former ombudsman, who held a position on the board of the Pension Fund at the end of 2023, had falsely declared assets worth UAH 32.4 million and received illicit enrichment of almost UAH 10 million.

The audit of the 2022 declaration revealed that she had provided false information for more than UAH 12.4 million, including UAH 2.4 million of income that was used to repay a bank loan, and a falsely declared loan of UAH 10 million allegedly received from a third party. In 2023, this amount of liabilities increased to UAH 20 million.

The NACP also found that in the declaration for 2023, the illegal enrichment of the former Commissioner exceeded her legal income by UAH 9.9 million.

Recall 

The SBU reported on a new suspicion to the head of the Bucha RTC, who was exposed in schemes for evaders. He is now suspected of illicit enrichment. During the searches, more than $1.2 million was found in his possession, and the official faces up to 10 years in prison. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising