NACP reveals illicit enrichment of former Ombudsman for over UAH 42 million

The NACP found signs of illicit enrichment and false declarations totaling more than UAH 42 million in the former ombudsman, which became the basis for the National Police to open criminal proceedings, UNN reports citing the NACP.

During full audits of the declarations for 2022 and 2023, it was found that the former ombudsman, who held a position on the board of the Pension Fund at the end of 2023, had falsely declared assets worth UAH 32.4 million and received illicit enrichment of almost UAH 10 million.

The audit of the 2022 declaration revealed that she had provided false information for more than UAH 12.4 million, including UAH 2.4 million of income that was used to repay a bank loan, and a falsely declared loan of UAH 10 million allegedly received from a third party. In 2023, this amount of liabilities increased to UAH 20 million.

The NACP also found that in the declaration for 2023, the illegal enrichment of the former Commissioner exceeded her legal income by UAH 9.9 million.

