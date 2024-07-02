Rains and thunderstorms in the west and north, hot and dry in the rest of the country: today's forecast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54137 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 61067 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83820 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168707 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132952 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362223 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180233 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148830 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197534 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 54326 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 61293 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 64516 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84023 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 900 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4808 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12044 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33480 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35398 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rains and thunderstorms in the west and north, hot and dry in the rest of the country: today's forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12598 views

Varying weather conditions across Ukraine on July 2: rains, thunderstorms and hail in the western regions, hot and dry in the rest of the country, with temperatures ranging from 15-37°C.

Rains and thunderstorms in the west and north, hot and dry in the rest of the country: today's forecast

In Ukraine, rains, thunderstorms and hail are expected in part of the country today, while it will be hot and dry in the rest of the country, with temperatures ranging from 15-37°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

In the western and Zhytomyr regions, rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places during the day, squalls of 15-20 m/s, in the Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky regions, significant rains; temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 22-27°. In the Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, there will be no precipitation at night, short-term rains during the day, thunderstorms in some places; the temperature will be 17-22° at night, 29-34° during the day.

In the rest of the country, the weather is dry and hot; the temperature is 19-24° at night, 30-34° during the day, and 35-37° in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, thunderstorms in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature in the region will be 17-22° at night and 29-34° during the day, while in Kyiv it will be around 20° at night and 30-32° during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40