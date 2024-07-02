Rains and thunderstorms in the west and north, hot and dry in the rest of the country: today's forecast

In Ukraine, rains, thunderstorms and hail are expected in part of the country today, while it will be hot and dry in the rest of the country, with temperatures ranging from 15-37°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

In the western and Zhytomyr regions, rains, thunderstorms, hail in some places during the day, squalls of 15-20 m/s, in the Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky regions, significant rains; temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 22-27°. In the Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, there will be no precipitation at night, short-term rains during the day, thunderstorms in some places; the temperature will be 17-22° at night, 29-34° during the day.

In the rest of the country, the weather is dry and hot; the temperature is 19-24° at night, 30-34° during the day, and 35-37° in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, thunderstorms in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature in the region will be 17-22° at night and 29-34° during the day, while in Kyiv it will be around 20° at night and 30-32° during the day.