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Rain, fog in the Carpathians and wind - weather on October 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

On October 28, rain is expected in Ukraine, with fog in the Carpathians. The temperature during the day will be 9–17°C, and the wind will strengthen to 20 m/s.

Rain, fog in the Carpathians and wind - weather on October 28

Rainy weather is expected in Ukraine on October 28, with wind gusts in some areas and fog in the Carpathians. Air temperatures will range from 3 degrees above zero at night to 17 degrees Celsius during the day. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

In Ukraine, except in the eastern regions and in most western regions at night, there will be light rain, with locally moderate rain in the south of the country.

There will be fog in places in the Carpathians at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in places in the southeastern part.

Temperatures will be 3–8°C above zero at night and 9–14°C during the day; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, 7–12°C above zero at night and 12–17°C during the day.

Water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir has reached a historic low - Ukrhydrometeorological Center27.08.26, 08:56 • 7849 views

Julia Shramko

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