Radio dictation of national unity 2024: who will read and whose text it will be

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 45463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141995 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138505 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140716 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140540 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90892 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108107 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110234 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171329 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187748 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140540 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137365 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154306 views
Radio dictation of national unity 2024: who will read and whose text it will be

Radio dictation of national unity 2024: who will read and whose text it will be

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11350 views

Writer Oksana Zabuzhko will be the author of the National Unity Radio Dictation 2024. The text will be read by military officer and poet Pavlo Vysebaba, and will be broadcast on October 25 on all Public TV platforms.

This year Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko will be the author of the Radio Dictation of National Unity. Her text will be read by writer and military Pavlo Vyshebaba. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Radio.

Details

On  Ukrainian Radio's air, Dmytro Khorkin, a member of the board of Public Broadcasting Radio and  Yulia Sheludko, the coordinator of the radio dictation, told who will write and who will read the radio dictation.

This year, the author of the text of the Radio Dictation of National Unity - 2024 will be writer Oksana Zabuzhko. The radio dictation will be read by the poet, now a military man, Pavlo Vysebaba.

For the third time, Ukrainians are writing a radio dictation during a full-scale invasion: in shelters, schools, universities, at work, even at the front. We want everyone who can find a safe place to join hundreds of thousands of people around the world in writing the radio dictation

- noted Yulia Sheludko, coordinator of the radio dictation . 

When and where to listen to radio dictation

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity will take place on Friday, October 25 at 11:00 - the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

The radio dictation is broadcast on all platforms of the Public Broadcasting Company - television, radio and digital:

  • on the waves of Ukrainian Radio , and Radio Kultura;
  • live on Suspilne Kultura TV channel;
  • on the YouTube channel of Ukrainian Radio;
  • on the Facebook pages of UA:PBC.

For reference

Oksana Zabuzhko is a Ukrainian writer and essayist. Most famous works: "Museum of Abandoned Secrets" (2009), ‘Field Studies on Ukrainian Sex’ (1996). She has won numerous awards, including the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine (2019), the Angelus Literary Prize for Central and Eastern Europe (2013), and the BBC Book of the Year (2020). Her books and articles have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Pavlo Vyshebaba is a military man, poet, musician and public figure. He mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. He is the author of the book of poems "Just Don't Write to Me About the War" published in 2022.

Recall

 Last year, the text of the radio dictation was called "Roads of Ukraine", which  was written by Ukrainian translator and poet Kateryna Kalytko. The dictation was read by theater and film actor Oleksiy Hladkovsky.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCulture

