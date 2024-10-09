Radio dictation of national unity 2024: who will read and whose text it will be

This year Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko will be the author of the Radio Dictation of National Unity. Her text will be read by writer and military Pavlo Vyshebaba. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Radio.



Details

On Ukrainian Radio's air, Dmytro Khorkin, a member of the board of Public Broadcasting Radio and Yulia Sheludko, the coordinator of the radio dictation, told who will write and who will read the radio dictation.

This year, the author of the text of the Radio Dictation of National Unity - 2024 will be writer Oksana Zabuzhko. The radio dictation will be read by the poet, now a military man, Pavlo Vysebaba.

For the third time, Ukrainians are writing a radio dictation during a full-scale invasion: in shelters, schools, universities, at work, even at the front. We want everyone who can find a safe place to join hundreds of thousands of people around the world in writing the radio dictation - noted Yulia Sheludko, coordinator of the radio dictation .

When and where to listen to radio dictation

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity will take place on Friday, October 25 at 11:00 - the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

The radio dictation is broadcast on all platforms of the Public Broadcasting Company - television, radio and digital:

on the waves of Ukrainian Radio , and Radio Kultura;

live on Suspilne Kultura TV channel;

on the YouTube channel of Ukrainian Radio;

on the Facebook pages of UA:PBC.

For reference

Oksana Zabuzhko is a Ukrainian writer and essayist. Most famous works: "Museum of Abandoned Secrets" (2009), ‘Field Studies on Ukrainian Sex’ (1996). She has won numerous awards, including the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine (2019), the Angelus Literary Prize for Central and Eastern Europe (2013), and the BBC Book of the Year (2020). Her books and articles have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Pavlo Vyshebaba is a military man, poet, musician and public figure. He mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. He is the author of the book of poems "Just Don't Write to Me About the War" published in 2022.

Recall

Last year, the text of the radio dictation was called "Roads of Ukraine", which was written by Ukrainian translator and poet Kateryna Kalytko. The dictation was read by theater and film actor Oleksiy Hladkovsky.