Rada proposes to expand powers of local authorities in time of war

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16296 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141982 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146901 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172385 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164016 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46431 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65368 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108147 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36683 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69242 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241631 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220305 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16296 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17918 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108147 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111941 views
Rada proposes to expand powers of local authorities in time of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17292 views

The relevant committee recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft law on expanding the powers of local self-government bodies in the second reading and as a whole.

The Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt  the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Empowering Local Governments to Support the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine" (No. 9559-d) in the second reading and as a whole. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

“The Committee adopted a conclusion to recommend that the Parliament adopt draft law No. 9559-d in the second reading and as a whole,” the statement said. 

The document proposes to amend the Laws of Ukraine “On Local Self-Government in Ukraine” and “On Prevention of Corruption” to expand the powers of local governments to provide financial and material support to the security and defense sector during martial law or a state of emergency, as well as to regulate the procedure for holding remote meetings of local governments.

Assumed:

  • empowering executive bodies of village, town and city councils to:

- construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering, technical and fortification structures;

- making decisions on approving local budgets and amending them, approving programs of socio-economic and cultural development, targeted programs on other local government issues, transferring funds in the form of intergovernmental transfers to the relevant local budgets in the event of temporary occupation of a territorial community and failure to establish a military administration;

- Ensuring the possibility of appointing a village, settlement, city head to the position of head of the relevant military administration of the settlement (settlements) without dismissal from the position held, the possibility for civil servants and local self-government officials who are on unpaid leave or in case of downtime or suspension of their employment contract to be appointed to positions in other state and local authorities, military administrations, legal entitie

  • expanding the organizational capacity of the leadership of regional and district councils under martial law in the event of a vacancy in the position of the chairman of such council.

Recall 

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a bill  expanding the powers of local authorities during the war.

Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

