Rada plans to abolish criminal liability for minor theft: the bill was adopted as a basis

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78597 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106789 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149680 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148314 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34037 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43544 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61965 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237605 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224420 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78597 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55958 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61965 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112861 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113765 views
Rada plans to abolish criminal liability for minor theft: the bill was adopted as a basis

Rada plans to abolish criminal liability for minor theft: the bill was adopted as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17108 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill decriminalizing minor thefts in the amount of up to UAH 4,552, replacing criminal liability with fines and community service.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that provides for the abolition of criminal liability for minor theft, and instead introduce fines for significant fines from alternative public works. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11068.

Details

The parliament adopted as a basis No. 11068 on decriminalization of theft worth up to UAH 4,552

Zheleznyak said.

The relevant bill was supported by 265 people's deputies.

The document provides that for petty theft (up to 757 hryvnias), the fine will range from 170 hryvnias to 850 hryvnias, or community service for a period of twenty to thirty hours, or administrative arrest for up to five days.

For repeated Commission of an offense, the fine committed in a significant amount will be from 850 hryvnias to 5100 hryvnias, or community service for a period of thirty to forty hours, or correctional labor for up to one month with a deduction of 20% of earnings, or administrative arrest for a period of five to ten days.

The draft law states that petty theft of someone else's property is considered committed in a significant amount, if the value of such property at the time of committing the offense does not exceed 3 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, that is, 4542 Hryvnia.

In addition, a fine is established in the amount of 5100 – 8500 hryvnias for repeated Commission of the above-mentioned violations during the year, for which the person has already been subjected to an administrative penalty.

Now criminal liability comes for theft of property for more than 302.8 Hryvnia. In the explanatory note, the authors cite court sentences, in particular, according to which a man received 3.5 years in prison for stealing diapers in the amount of 356 hryvnias for a child.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada today, May 22, voted in the first reading for the draft law No. 9362-1, which introduces liability for improper maintenance and Operation of objects of the Civil Protection facilities fund.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

