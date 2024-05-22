Rada plans to abolish criminal liability for minor theft: the bill was adopted as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that provides for the abolition of criminal liability for minor theft, and instead introduce fines for significant fines from alternative public works. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11068.

The parliament adopted as a basis No. 11068 on decriminalization of theft worth up to UAH 4,552 Zheleznyak said.

The relevant bill was supported by 265 people's deputies.

The document provides that for petty theft (up to 757 hryvnias), the fine will range from 170 hryvnias to 850 hryvnias, or community service for a period of twenty to thirty hours, or administrative arrest for up to five days.

For repeated Commission of an offense, the fine committed in a significant amount will be from 850 hryvnias to 5100 hryvnias, or community service for a period of thirty to forty hours, or correctional labor for up to one month with a deduction of 20% of earnings, or administrative arrest for a period of five to ten days.

The draft law states that petty theft of someone else's property is considered committed in a significant amount, if the value of such property at the time of committing the offense does not exceed 3 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, that is, 4542 Hryvnia.

In addition, a fine is established in the amount of 5100 – 8500 hryvnias for repeated Commission of the above-mentioned violations during the year, for which the person has already been subjected to an administrative penalty.

Now criminal liability comes for theft of property for more than 302.8 Hryvnia. In the explanatory note, the authors cite court sentences, in particular, according to which a man received 3.5 years in prison for stealing diapers in the amount of 356 hryvnias for a child.

