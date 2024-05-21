Rada meeting adjourned due to MPs blocking the rostrum

The Verkhovna Rada announced the end of today's session due to MPs blocking the rostrum. The parliamentarians demanded the creation of a provisional investigative commission on fortifications, as well as to put to a vote a bill to ban the UOC-MP. This was reported by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada refuses to create a PIC on fortifications and put to vote a bill to ban the FSB," Goncharenko reported .

After that, MPs began to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada.

Subsequently, MP Zheleznyak said that the Rada meeting was terminated due to the blocking of the rostrum.

Recall

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has adjourned the parliamentary session. The reason for this was that two parliamentary factions demanded to put to a vote a bill that would ban religious organizations associated with the aggressor country.