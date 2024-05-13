Rada likely to consider appointment of ministers at next meeting - Kornienko

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko said that personnel issues regarding the appointment of new ministers, including those who are currently performing their duties in the status of acting ministers, may be considered at the next meeting. Kornienko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We are always ready for any personnel decisions, as you saw in the case of Alexander Kubrakov. It was quite quick and not very planned. And realizing that we will have plenary days again in a week, we cannot deny that there may be some vacancies in the positions to be filled. We have several acting ministers who have been in office for quite a long time, including sports, culture, and the Ministry of Veterans. Of course, this now includes the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and two ministers, because the idea of dismissing Kubrakov is related to the fact that new ministries need to be created and for this purpose it was technically necessary to dismiss him from this position," Kornienko said.

He added that they plan to bring back the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure, as they were before the merger.

"The mono-majority faction recognized the consolidation as unsuccessful and proposed to return to the old format. Personnel issues and personnel plans can definitely be discussed," Kornienko added.

According to him, there are currently no candidates for ministerial positions in the future ministries.

"I think this will be evident by the end of the week. It is the mono-majority that should propose it," Kornienko added.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.