Rada likely to consider appointment of ministers at next meeting - Kornienko

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78597 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106789 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149680 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148314 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rada likely to consider appointment of ministers at next meeting - Kornienko

Rada likely to consider appointment of ministers at next meeting - Kornienko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21947 views

Deputy Speaker Kornienko announced that ministerial appointments, including those currently acting, could be considered at the next parliamentary session.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko said that personnel issues regarding the appointment of new ministers, including those who are currently performing their duties in the status of acting ministers, may be considered at the next meeting. Kornienko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We are always ready for any personnel decisions, as you saw in the case of Alexander Kubrakov. It was quite quick and not very planned. And realizing that we will have plenary days again in a week, we cannot deny that there may be some vacancies in the positions to be filled. We have several acting ministers who have been in office for quite a long time, including sports, culture, and the Ministry of Veterans. Of course, this now includes the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and two ministers, because the idea of dismissing Kubrakov is related to the fact that new ministries need to be created and for this purpose it was technically necessary to dismiss him from this position," Kornienko said.

He added that they plan to bring back the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure, as they were before the merger.

"The mono-majority faction recognized the consolidation as unsuccessful and proposed to return to the old format. Personnel issues and personnel plans can definitely be discussed," Kornienko added.

According to him, there are currently no candidates for ministerial positions in the future ministries.

"I think this will be evident by the end of the week. It is the mono-majority that should propose it," Kornienko added.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

