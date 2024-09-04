ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 11:57 AM

February 28, 09:54 AM

February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 27, 10:22 PM

Rada dismisses Stefanishyna from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

Rada dismisses Stefanishyna from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20439 views

Parliament has approved the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna. She may remain in the government as Minister of Justice, retaining responsibility for European integration.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna, reports UNN correspondent .

Details

Stefanishyna's resignation was supported by 241 MPs.

It should be noted that Stefanishyna is likely to remain in the current government. As MPs confirmed after the resignation of Denys Maliuska as head of the Ministry of Justice, Stefanishyna will be in charge of this area, the only question is whether she will take the position of minister exclusively or combine it with the position of deputy prime minister, as she will continue to be responsible for European integration.

Addendum

Olha Stefanishyna was appointed Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on June 4, 2020.

Prior to her appointment as minister, she ran in the 2019 parliamentary elections on the list of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party under No. 25, but did not make it to the parliament.

She also worked from March to December 2017 as the Director of the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From December 2017 to September 2019, she worked as Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, the Rada received a letter of resignation from Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. A number of other ministers also submitted their resignations. Among them, in particular, Oleksandr Kamyshin from the Ministry of Strategic Industry, who is being offered a position in the Presidential Office. Kamyshin said he would continue to work in the defense sector, but in a "different role.

It should be added that UNN wrote about resignations of government officialseven before the first resignations appeared.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics

