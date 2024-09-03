Rada calls on G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft resolution calling on the parliaments and governments of the Group of Seven to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets, strengthen sanctions, speed up the process of providing Ukraine with air defense systems, and more. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the draft of Resolution No. 11537.

Details

The Rada asked the G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets. In favor - 317 - Goncharenko said.

The draft resolution states that, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada calls for:

to show unity and determination in defending the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to counteract the criminal actions of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state, undermining the global security architecture and dividing the international community;

counteract the attempts of the aggressor state to “legitimize” its blatant violations of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, recognizing Ukraine's right to fight against armed aggression until the full restoration of its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state border of Ukraine;

to promote the active participation of UN member states in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian Peace Formula), which is the only real and effective tool for restoring comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and strengthening the security of the whole world;

to consolidate efforts to provide Ukraine with financial and economic assistance, in particular in the restoration of its energy infrastructure, as well as humanitarian aid to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation on the European continent, to intensify efforts to provide Ukraine with international military assistance, including reducing the time it takes to get it to Ukraine, in order to increase the effectiveness of the fight against the aggressor state;

speed up the process of providing Ukraine with air defense systems to deter Russian terror;

lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western-made weapons to strike all legitimate military targets in the Russian Federation, including Ukrainian military, civilians and critical infrastructure;

increase political, diplomatic and sanctions pressure, including the imposition of secondary sanctions, on the Russian Federation and its officials, including the highest state leadership;

Consider creating a legal framework for Ukraine to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to compensate Ukraine and its citizens for damages caused to Ukraine and its citizens;

to help restore justice for Ukraine and bring the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation to justice for war crimes, as well as compensation for victims of such illegal actions;

to ensure further support of Ukraine by the EU member states in the negotiation process of accession to the European Union, as well as exchange of experience in implementing reforms and adapting Ukrainian legislation to the EU legislation;

intensify efforts to build a consensus among NATO member states to take a decision at the next NATO summit in 2025 to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border, and will continue to make every effort to protect the citizens of Ukraine," the resolution says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia