Rada calls on G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125028 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212636 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157332 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206084 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112606 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97836 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72947 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104859 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101655 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59151 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212628 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208082 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156495 views
Actual
Rada calls on G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets

Rada calls on G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21502 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopts an appeal to the G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets. It also calls for tougher sanctions and faster delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft resolution calling on the parliaments and governments of the Group of Seven to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets, strengthen sanctions, speed up the process of providing Ukraine with air defense systems, and more. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the draft of Resolution No. 11537.

Details

The Rada asked the G7 countries to allow Western weapons to strike russian military targets. In favor - 317

- Goncharenko said.

The draft resolution states that, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada calls for:

  • to show unity and determination in defending the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to counteract the criminal actions of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state, undermining the global security architecture and dividing the international community;
  • counteract the attempts of the aggressor state to “legitimize” its blatant violations of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, recognizing Ukraine's right to fight against armed aggression until the full restoration of its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state border of Ukraine;
  • to promote the active participation of UN member states in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian Peace Formula), which is the only real and effective tool for restoring comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and strengthening the security of the whole world;
  • to consolidate efforts to provide Ukraine with financial and economic assistance, in particular in the restoration of its energy infrastructure, as well as humanitarian aid to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation on the European continent, to intensify efforts to provide Ukraine with international military assistance, including reducing the time it takes to get it to Ukraine, in order to increase the effectiveness of the fight against the aggressor state;
  • speed up the process of providing Ukraine with air defense systems to deter Russian terror;
  • lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western-made weapons to strike all legitimate military targets in the Russian Federation, including Ukrainian military, civilians and critical infrastructure;
  • increase political, diplomatic and sanctions pressure, including the imposition of secondary sanctions, on the Russian Federation and its officials, including the highest state leadership;
  • Consider creating a legal framework for Ukraine to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to compensate Ukraine and its citizens for damages caused to Ukraine and its citizens;
  • to help restore justice for Ukraine and bring the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation to justice for war crimes, as well as compensation for victims of such illegal actions;
  • to ensure further support of Ukraine by the EU member states in the negotiation process of accession to the European Union, as well as exchange of experience in implementing reforms and adapting Ukrainian legislation to the EU legislation;
  • intensify efforts to build a consensus among NATO member states to take a decision at the next NATO summit in 2025 to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border, and will continue to make every effort to protect the citizens of Ukraine," the resolution says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia29.08.24, 22:35 • 78240 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising