Rada adopts law on peculiarities of privatization of state-owned banks: what it provides for

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law on the peculiarities of privatization of state-owned banks. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Parliament adopted #11474 - peculiarities of privatization of state-owned banks. In favor in total - 260 - wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

He pointed out that the adoption of the document is also a requirement of the World Bank.

As the MP previously stated , the main goal of the draft law is to reduce the state's presence in the banking market.

He also spoke about the main innovations of the document:

expands the range of potential investors to whom the state is willing to consider selling;

allows the sale of any state share in a bank (not just 100% of the state's shares, as provided for in the current law);

increases the requirements for legal entities that may be engaged by the state as financial advisors for sales;

includes international donors in the selection of financial advisors for the sale and the sale itself;

updates the rules for setting the price and conducting the auction in accordance with the World Bank's recommendations;

takes into account the possibility that only one potential investor may participate in the auction;

Brings the requirements to the purchase and sale agreement in line with market practices;