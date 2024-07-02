Quality of life barometer: 65% of Ukrainians have increased their income level

Over the year, 65% of Ukrainians have increased their earnings. At the same time, 38% of Ukrainians consider their income to be insufficient. These conclusions were reached by the European Business Association based on the results of the "Quality of Life Barometer" survey, UNN reports.

Details

Job satisfaction was rated the highest among all components of the survey, with 69% of respondents expressing satisfaction with their current job, self-realization, and protection of employee rights.

However, only 47% of business community representatives consider their income sufficient for a comfortable life (compared to 53% last year), and only 4% consider it more than sufficient.

Compared to 2021, the level of income has increased for 65% of respondents. The share of those who consider their income to be insufficient has also increased - from 38% in 2023 to 49% this year. It should be noted that now 80% of the business audience earns more than UAH 30 thousand.

The quality of social life (including leisure, communication, and participation in volunteer activities) is traditionally rated highly - 48% are satisfied with their life outside work (compared to 53% last year).

The number of people dissatisfied with their social life increased to 25% (from 18% in 2023).

Assessments of healthcare and education remain stable, which is a good sign despite martial law. However, in these categories, the number of neutral assessments is decreasing in favor of unsatisfactory ones. Currently, 32% of respondents are satisfied with the education system, while 38% are dissatisfied. With healthcare, 40% are satisfied and 27% are dissatisfied.

Assessments of the legal environment, security, and environmental situation are declining. Satisfaction with the level of security in Ukraine has quadrupled over the past year. Now 79% rate the security situation as unsatisfactory, compared to 53% in 2023. Only 4% of respondents are satisfied with the level of security in 2024, compared to 16% a year earlier.

A drop in assessments is also observed in the legal sector, where the number of dissatisfied increased from last year's 25% to 61%, and the number of satisfied decreased from 33% to 15% in 2024. The assessment of the environmental situation remains low - 66% of dissatisfied (53% last year).

The study shows a downward trend in the assessment of the overall experience of life. Overall, 27% of the business audience assess their experience of living in Ukraine positively. Another 36% rate it neutral, and 37% have a negative experience. In 2023, there were 44% of satisfied and 21% of dissatisfied respondents - the statement said.

As expected, overall scores are lower than among the business audience. Among the general audience, 14% are satisfied with their overall experience of life, 39% are neutral, and 48% consider it unsatisfactory. The best scores were given by young (under 25) and older (over 60) respondents, as well as by residents of Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine ranks 105th in the ranking of the "happiest" countries in the world. According to the report, Finland is recognized as the happiest country in the world, a position it has held for 7 years in a row.

In 2025, real wages will exceed the pre-war level-NBU