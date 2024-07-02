Quality of life barometer: 65% of Ukrainians have increased their income level

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54112 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 61042 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83795 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168696 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132946 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180230 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148830 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197534 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53927 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48550 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60826 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 64108 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 824 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4712 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12004 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33446 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35366 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Quality of life barometer: 65% of Ukrainians have increased their income level

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28007 views

65% of Ukrainians have increased their income over the current year, but 38% still consider it insufficient, according to the European Business Association's "Quality of Life Barometer" survey.

Quality of life barometer: 65% of Ukrainians have increased their income level

Over the year, 65% of Ukrainians have increased their earnings. At the same time, 38% of Ukrainians consider their income to be insufficient. These conclusions were reached by the European Business Association based on the results of the "Quality of Life Barometer" survey, UNN reports.

Details

Job satisfaction was rated the highest among all components of the survey, with 69% of respondents expressing satisfaction with their current job, self-realization, and protection of employee rights.

However, only 47% of business community representatives consider their income sufficient for a comfortable life (compared to 53% last year), and only 4% consider it more than sufficient.

Compared to 2021, the level of income has increased for 65% of respondents. The share of those who consider their income to be insufficient has also increased - from 38% in 2023 to 49% this year. It should be noted that now 80% of the business audience earns more than UAH 30 thousand.

The quality of social life (including leisure, communication, and participation in volunteer activities) is traditionally rated highly - 48% are satisfied with their life outside work (compared to 53% last year).

The number of people dissatisfied with their social life increased to 25% (from 18% in 2023).

Assessments of healthcare and education remain stable, which is a good sign despite martial law. However, in these categories, the number of neutral assessments is decreasing in favor of unsatisfactory ones. Currently, 32% of respondents are satisfied with the education system, while 38% are dissatisfied. With healthcare, 40% are satisfied and 27% are dissatisfied.

Assessments of the legal environment, security, and environmental situation are declining. Satisfaction with the level of security in Ukraine has quadrupled over the past year. Now 79% rate the security situation as unsatisfactory, compared to 53% in 2023. Only 4% of respondents are satisfied with the level of security in 2024, compared to 16% a year earlier.

A drop in assessments is also observed in the legal sector, where the number of dissatisfied increased from last year's 25% to 61%, and the number of satisfied decreased from 33% to 15% in 2024. The assessment of the environmental situation remains low - 66% of dissatisfied (53% last year).

The study shows a downward trend in the assessment of the overall experience of life. Overall, 27% of the business audience assess their experience of living in Ukraine positively. Another 36% rate it neutral, and 37% have a negative experience. In 2023, there were 44% of satisfied and 21% of dissatisfied respondents

- the statement said.

As expected, overall scores are lower than among the business audience. Among the general audience, 14% are satisfied with their overall experience of life, 39% are neutral, and 48% consider it unsatisfactory. The best scores were given by young (under 25) and older (over 60) respondents, as well as by residents of Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine ranks 105th in the ranking of the "happiest" countries in the world. According to the report, Finland is recognized as the happiest country in the world, a position it has held for 7 years in a row.

In 2025, real wages will exceed the pre-war level-NBU05.06.24, 18:19 • 17237 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
Finland
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40