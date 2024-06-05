ukenru
Actual
In 2025, real wages will exceed the pre-war level-NBU

In 2025, real wages will exceed the pre-war level-NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17196 views

In 2025, real wages in Ukraine will exceed their pre-war levels due to labor shortages caused by migration and mobilization, which will lead to increased competition for skilled workers and force employers to raise wages.

Ukrainian businesses are actively looking for new employees, which is reflected in the increase in the number of vacancies. However, due to migration and population mobilization, there is a shortage of skilled workers, especially in working professions, logistics and retail. About it UNN writes with reference to the NBU.

Details

The economic recovery encourages businesses to look for new employees, which is reflected in the increase in the number of vacancies on job search sites since the beginning of the year. At the same time, there is a decrease in the number of resumes, which may indicate that many applicants have already found a job. However, businesses are still experiencing a shortage of workers, especially in some sectors, where there is often less than one resume per vacancy.

According to business surveys, the shortage of employees of working specialties, as well as in the field of logistics and retail trade, is most acute. But there is still a significant shortage of personnel in many other sectors. Finding an employee for the required position is becoming increasingly difficult due to the consequences of the war, primarily migration and mobilization

- writes the regulator.

Businesses also face difficulties due to the fact that the experience, skills and requirements of candidates often do not meet the proposed vacancies. This leads to increased competition for skilled workers and forces employers to raise wages. The current tense situation in the labor market is expected to continue, and in the process of rebuilding the country, the struggle for workers will become even more intense.

As a result, unemployment will gradually decrease, and wages will grow quite quickly. NBU predicts that in 2025 real wages will exceed their pre-war level

- the message says.

Recall

In Ukraine, 15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants under the eRobot Program. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in April Ukraine reached export volumes comparable to the pre-war months. This was made possible by a new maritime corridor, military risk insurance, investment in logistics and support for Ukrainian exports.

Competition for qualified specialists will affect salary increases-NBU30.05.24, 17:20 • 21968 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

