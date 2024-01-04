Putin's words and actions are an indicative response to the negotiations. We hope that Congress will be able to support Ukraine - Markarova

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100708 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111806 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138816 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176932 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46210 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35154 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68154 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37214 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56909 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100708 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56909 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141833 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123213 views
Actual
Putin's words and actions are an indicative response to the negotiations. We hope that Congress will be able to support Ukraine - Markarova

Putin's words and actions are an indicative response to the negotiations. We hope that Congress will be able to support Ukraine - Markarova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28343 views

Markarova commented on the likelihood that the Russian Federation is ready for negotiations and reminded that Putin is using the opportunity and time to prepare military forces and stockpile weapons.

Russia's behavior demonstrates a lack of interest in negotiations, and Putin's words and actions show that he is willing to kill many people every day. In these times, it is important for Ukraine to have constant support, said Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, in an interview with MSNBC, expressing hope that the US Congress will soon return and support Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the host's question about the possibility of a partial ceasefire and the possibility of negotiations, as evidenced by the large exchange of prisoners on January 3, Oksana Markarova noted that Vladimir Putin's words and actions, unfortunately, are the best answer to the assumption of possible negotiations: "The Russian president is ready for the fact that many people die every day.

After Russia attacked and illegally seized parts of our country, Ukraine did everything possible, and sometimes impossible, to restore our territorial integrity through diplomatic means. But Putin used this time to rebuild and prepare for another invasion

- Markarova said.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States also said that Ukraine continues to work hard to ensure that the United States is fully informed about Russian crimes in Ukraine, and understands the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

The previous days in Ukraine have been terrible. Unfortunately, we have seen a repeat of what happened in 2022 and 2023 - hundreds of missiles and drones have been flying over Ukraine since December 29. The damage is very extensive in many cities. This is Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and many others. More than a hundred people were killed and hundreds were injured. Among those killed in Kyiv, for example, is a professor at Kyiv University, a very well-known hydrobiologist. This is a terrible war crime. We are intensively using the weapons provided by the United States, using our capabilities to push the Russians back and prevent them from committing genocide in the center of Europe. It is critically important for us to have constant support, I would even say existentially important at this moment. We very much hope that Congress will return soon and will be able to support Ukraine

 ," said Oksana Markarova.

Markarova emphasized that Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else, noting that peace with Russia can only be achieved by force, and that Ukraine is fighting not only for its territories but also for security and democracy in Europe.

Recall

It is important that the US Congress approves the US President's request for additional funding for Ukraine, as the US has provided Ukraine with the last security assistance package for which funds were available. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, during a briefing on January 3.

UNN also reported on the largest exchange of prisoners of war during the full-scale invasion. 230 Ukrainians were released.

In the coming weeks, Ukrainian defenders may return from Russian captivity again.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising