Putin's words and actions are an indicative response to the negotiations. We hope that Congress will be able to support Ukraine - Markarova

Russia's behavior demonstrates a lack of interest in negotiations, and Putin's words and actions show that he is willing to kill many people every day. In these times, it is important for Ukraine to have constant support, said Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, in an interview with MSNBC, expressing hope that the US Congress will soon return and support Ukraine, UNN reports.

Answering the host's question about the possibility of a partial ceasefire and the possibility of negotiations, as evidenced by the large exchange of prisoners on January 3, Oksana Markarova noted that Vladimir Putin's words and actions, unfortunately, are the best answer to the assumption of possible negotiations: "The Russian president is ready for the fact that many people die every day.

After Russia attacked and illegally seized parts of our country, Ukraine did everything possible, and sometimes impossible, to restore our territorial integrity through diplomatic means. But Putin used this time to rebuild and prepare for another invasion - Markarova said.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States also said that Ukraine continues to work hard to ensure that the United States is fully informed about Russian crimes in Ukraine, and understands the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

The previous days in Ukraine have been terrible. Unfortunately, we have seen a repeat of what happened in 2022 and 2023 - hundreds of missiles and drones have been flying over Ukraine since December 29. The damage is very extensive in many cities. This is Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and many others. More than a hundred people were killed and hundreds were injured. Among those killed in Kyiv, for example, is a professor at Kyiv University, a very well-known hydrobiologist. This is a terrible war crime. We are intensively using the weapons provided by the United States, using our capabilities to push the Russians back and prevent them from committing genocide in the center of Europe. It is critically important for us to have constant support, I would even say existentially important at this moment. We very much hope that Congress will return soon and will be able to support Ukraine ," said Oksana Markarova.

Markarova emphasized that Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else, noting that peace with Russia can only be achieved by force, and that Ukraine is fighting not only for its territories but also for security and democracy in Europe.

It is important that the US Congress approves the US President's request for additional funding for Ukraine, as the US has provided Ukraine with the last security assistance package for which funds were available. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, during a briefing on January 3.

UNN also reported on the largest exchange of prisoners of war during the full-scale invasion. 230 Ukrainians were released.

In the coming weeks, Ukrainian defenders may return from Russian captivity again.