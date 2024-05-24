Putin to discuss with Lukashenka the second phase of russia's nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that during his visit to Belarus he intends to discuss with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of "security" and Russia's nuclear exercises with the participation of the Belarusian military. This was reported by UNN with reference to roszmі.

A lot has been done (in Belarusian-Russian relations - ed.) by our colleagues (members of the governments of Belarus and Russia - ed.) recently with our direct participation and support. Today and tomorrow we will discuss all this, including security issues, which you pay great attention to, - Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko at the Minsk airport.

Putin also said that he plans to discuss with Lukashenka the second phase of Russia's nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military.

"Let's talk about the second phase of the exercises. This is due to the direct participation of our Belarusian friends, colleagues in the military sphere, in these events," Putin said.

On May 23, Putin arrived for a two-day official visit to Belarus.

It was reported that the dictators would discuss the international agenda, the situation in the region, and "joint response to emerging challenges and threats.