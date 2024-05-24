ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Actual
Putin to discuss with Lukashenka the second phase of russia's nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military

Putin to discuss with Lukashenka the second phase of russia's nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16460 views

During his visit to Belarus, Putin intends to discuss with self-proclaimed President Alyaksandr Lukashenka the issue of "security" and Russian nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that during his visit to Belarus he intends to discuss with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of "security" and Russia's nuclear exercises with the participation of the Belarusian military. This was reported by UNN with reference to roszmі.

A lot has been done (in Belarusian-Russian relations - ed.) by our colleagues (members of the governments of Belarus and Russia - ed.) recently with our direct participation and support. Today and tomorrow we will discuss all this, including security issues, which you pay great attention to,

- Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko at the Minsk airport.

Putin also said that he plans to discuss with Lukashenka the second phase of Russia's nuclear exercises involving the Belarusian military.

"Let's talk about the second phase of the exercises. This is due to the direct participation of our Belarusian friends, colleagues in the military sphere, in these events," Putin said.

Addendum

On May 23, Putin arrived for a two-day official visit to Belarus.

It was reported that the dictators would discuss the international agenda, the situation in the region, and "joint response to emerging challenges and threats.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World

