Putin has taken aim at the internet – Russia will restrict access to information about abortions online

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed the government to change how search engines operate in order to limit users’ access to information about abortions. Instead, Russians will primarily be offered websites that persuade women to continue their pregnancies. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the Kremlin website, writes UNN.

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According to Putin’s instruction, search engines should give priority to resources offering women social support to continue their pregnancies.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was appointed responsible for carrying out the instruction. The government must prepare the relevant proposals by December 15, 2026.

Russia is tightening restrictions on abortion

Russian authorities have already begun restricting the dissemination of information about terminating pregnancies. In particular, courts granted prosecutors’ lawsuits and ordered several private clinics to remove materials about medical abortions from their websites.

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In addition, Russian television has begun censoring the word "abortion," although there is no legislative ban on its use. Officials are also increasingly replacing it with the phrase "negative choice during pregnancy."

Following the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the anti-abortion campaign in Russia intensified. As many as 30 regions have already adopted laws banning so-called inducement to abortion, and 24 of them provide for fines for violations.

Despite the Kremlin’s attempts to increase the birth rate, the demographic situation in the country remains difficult. According to Russia’s Ministry of Health, the number of abortions decreased by 5% in 2025, to 321,000 cases.

Due to Putin's summit with foreign leaders in Moscow, mobile internet will be restricted for three days