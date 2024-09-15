Putin does not want to stop anything because he does not need to, he is very afraid of a successful Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to stop the war because he is very afraid of a successful Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

I think that he (Putin - ed.) has not changed his basic idea. Sometimes he plays just for some leaders who expect some emotions from Putin, who want to hear something about the world. And sometimes he can give some messages to the Global South or somewhere else, and they start talking: "You see, Putin is ready for a dialog." What kind of dialog? He is a player, he feels this weakness of the West and the Global South. He finds the place where there is no unity between them, where they have different interests. And I think the problem is that people need to understand that his mission is not to stop the war. He doesn't want to stop anything because he doesn't need it and he is very afraid of a successful Ukraine. It's not even about winning, - Zelensky said.

He added that in order to win, it is necessary to make Ukraine strong, because then the other side knows that you are "as strong as possible to influence its society so that it is not happy about this war.

He is afraid. I am sure that he is afraid of only one thing. Not leaders, not countries, not anything. He is afraid of his society, the Russian people. And if the Russian people feel insecure, if they don't have a comfortable life, if they live without electricity, like our people, they will understand the price of war. They will be dissatisfied with this and will begin to influence him, Putin. That's why I said: "Make Ukraine strong and you will see that he will sit down and start negotiating. - Zelensky added.

Earlier, Zelenskiy said that Kyiv plans to hold the seized Russian territories as a lever for negotiations. Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to keep these lands for itself.