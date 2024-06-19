Putin arrives in Vietnam

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Vietnam after a visit to North Korea, reports Reuters, reports UNN.

It is noted that the Russian dictator was invited by the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Chong. This is Putin's first visit to Vietnam since 2017, when he attended a meeting of the Attestation Commission.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin praised Vietnam's" balanced " position on the war with Ukraine in a column published in the Nhan Dan newspaper, which is a newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam, which officially pursues a neutral foreign policy towards the great powers of the world, refrains from condemning Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin also congratulated the country on several successes in the energy and trade sectors. Vietnam has historically been a major importer of Russian weapons.

On Thursday, the Russian President will be greeted at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, followed by talks with Chong on that day. Putin will also meet with Prime Minister Pham Mini-Chin.

Before his arrival in Vietnam, limousines were brought, which Putin will drive throughout the visit.

