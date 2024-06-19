Putin arrives in Vietnam

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140595 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207269 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243824 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150938 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183125 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149943 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140595 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139114 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132787 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152893 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11144 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12458 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16610 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17851 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31290 views
Putin arrives in Vietnam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33964 views

Putin visited Vietnam after a trip to North Korea, where he met with Vietnamese leaders and praised the country's "balanced" position on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin arrives in Vietnam

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Vietnam after a visit to North Korea, reports Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian dictator was invited by the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Chong. This is Putin's first visit to Vietnam since 2017, when he attended a meeting of the Attestation Commission.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin praised Vietnam's" balanced " position on the war with Ukraine in a column published in the Nhan Dan newspaper, which is a newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam, which officially pursues a neutral foreign policy towards the great powers of the world, refrains from condemning Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin also congratulated the country on several successes in the energy and trade sectors. Vietnam has historically been a major importer of Russian weapons.

addition

On Thursday, the Russian President will be greeted at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, followed by talks with Chong on that day. Putin will also meet with Prime Minister Pham Mini-Chin.

Before his arrival in Vietnam, limousines were brought, which Putin will drive throughout the visit.

Putin's visit to DPRK should be seen as a warning - British Defense Secretary19.06.24, 13:38 • 15758 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Vietnam
Reuters
North Korea
Ukraine
