Purchase of wood for the construction of fortifications will take place through Prozorro Market

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15563 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89670 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141930 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241574 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172377 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46173 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65071 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108094 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36430 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68826 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241574 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207211 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220281 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17772 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24125 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108094 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111923 views
Actual
Purchase of wood for the construction of fortifications will take place through Prozorro Market

Purchase of wood for the construction of fortifications will take place through Prozorro Market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15726 views

The Ministry of economy has allowed the purchase of wood for the construction of fortifications through the electronic catalog Prozorro Market, which allows the military to purchase materials three times faster than at open auctions.

The purchase of wood for the construction of fortifications will be carried out through the electronic catalog Prozorro Market. This will allow the military to buy materials three times faster than open auctions. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The state organization "professional procurement", which manages Prozorro Market in the segment of everyday goods, has developed tools for purchasing. They added more than 180 specifications to purchase the round timber needed to build fortifications.

Due to the active construction of defensive structures, the efficiency of wood supply is important for the military, so it was decided to make purchases through Prozorro Market. The purchase procedure in this electronic catalog takes an average of only 9 days, which is three times faster compared to open auctions.

So that the military can quickly purchase wood necessary for the construction of fortifications, we have added these items to the electronic catalog. In addition, purchases through Prozorro Market can save not only time, but also financial resources. Practice shows that when buying through an e-catalog, the average price is up to 20% lower than during individual tenders

- says Deputy Minister of economy Nadezhda begun.

Through Prozorro Market, military units will be able to get the best prices and save money by purchasing wood directly from the manufacturer - SE "forests of Ukraine". 63 branches of this state-owned enterprise are already qualified for the e-catalog.

In a few days, the professional purchasing team adapted the electronic catalog to meet the needs of the CAA. We have significantly increased the range of wood, qualified suppliers - we have done everything possible to ensure that purchases can be made conveniently and quickly. Prozorro Market is very popular for closing defense needs,

- said Dmitry Solovey, deputy director of professional procurement for development.

According to him, in addition to wood, you can buy drones, fuel, office equipment, and so on.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for accepting, maintaining, maintaining and keeping records of Military Engineering and fortifications.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising