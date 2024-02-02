Public transportation disrupted in Kryvyi Rih due to drone attack

In Kryvyi Rih at night, Russians attacked the city's critical infrastructure. As a result of the enemy attack, about 100 thousand subscribers of Saksahansk, Dovhynets and Pokrovsky districts of the city were left without electricity, including some hospitals, kindergartens and schools, a high-speed tram line, a city tram and a trolleybus. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Details

All city services were promptly engaged to eliminate the consequences. The boiler houses of Teplomerezha and hospitals were promptly switched to generators.

As of 07:00, 60,000 customers have been restored to electricity, and all hospitals have electricity. Trolleybuses and city trams have resumed operation. The high-speed tram is still out of service. the message says.

The boiler house of Teplocentral's No. 2 is also without power (V. Velykyi, Vechirnyi, Skhidni and Dniprashosse streets).

113 miners were blocked in 2 mines, a rescue operation was organized, and 19 miners are currently left in one mine.

Work to restore electricity supply continues.

