Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 80095 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119767 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124107 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268988 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177040 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166889 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238757 views

Public transportation disrupted in Kryvyi Rih due to drone attack

Public transportation disrupted in Kryvyi Rih due to drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31438 views

A nighttime drone attack knocked out power to a high-speed tram line, a city tram, and a trolleybus in Kryvyi Rih, causing disruptions to public transportation.

In Kryvyi Rih at night, Russians attacked the city's critical infrastructure. As a result of the enemy attack, about 100 thousand subscribers of Saksahansk, Dovhynets and Pokrovsky districts of the city were left without electricity, including some hospitals, kindergartens and schools, a high-speed tram line, a city tram and a trolleybus. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Details

All city services were promptly engaged to eliminate the consequences. The boiler houses of Teplomerezha and hospitals were promptly switched to generators.

As of 07:00, 60,000 customers have been restored to electricity, and all hospitals have electricity. Trolleybuses and city trams have resumed operation. The high-speed tram is still out of service.

the message says. 

The boiler house of Teplocentral's No. 2 is also without power (V. Velykyi, Vechirnyi, Skhidni and Dniprashosse streets).

113 miners were blocked in 2 mines, a rescue operation was organized, and 19 miners are currently left in one mine.

Work to restore electricity supply continues.

People and businesses without power in Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit Ukrenergo substation02.02.24, 06:40 • 120328 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

