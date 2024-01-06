Prosecutor's office: Russian army shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv region in the morning, one wounded

Russian troops shelled Vovchansk in Kharkiv region this morning, injuring a civilian, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

The investigation established that on January 6, around 10:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted a mortar attack on Vovchansk.

"A 55-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury. Residential buildings and the territory of the enterprise were damaged in the town," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

