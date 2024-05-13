Drunken food delivery service courier on a scooter crashes into a minibus in Kyiv, one person in intensive care - Prosecutor's Office

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78369 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106729 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149625 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250098 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174094 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165359 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148309 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113052 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33813 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43286 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37437 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61806 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224408 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78369 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61806 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112857 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113762 views
Drunken food delivery service courier on a scooter crashes into a minibus in Kyiv, one person in intensive care - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25579 views

A 31-year-old courier on a scooter collided with a minibus, seriously injuring a passenger and himself, and was notified of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated.

In Kyiv, a 31-year-old scooter courier is suspected of driving drunk into a minibus and injuring his passenger, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The 31-year-old scooter driver was served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, which caused serious bodily harm to his passenger (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said.

The accident occurred on May 12 on Vadym Hetman Street in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

"It was established that the suspect, a courier of one of the food delivery services, took a 24-year-old passenger on a Yamaha Jong scooter. Driving under the bridge, the scooter driver was inattentive and, while changing direction, collided with a Volkswagen Transporter moving in the far left lane. As a result of the accident, the scooter passenger was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the hospital with numerous injuries and damages to internal organs," the prosecutor's office said.

The driver of the scooter was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but refused to be hospitalized. "The Drager device showed 2.26 ppm of alcohol in his blood," the prosecutor's office said.

He was detained. The driver of the scooter was served a notice of suspicion, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

"It should be noted that the driver of the scooter committed the accident while on probation under the verdict of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa dated 07.08.2023, by which he was sentenced under Part 2 of Art. 186, Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to 4 years in prison, with probation for 3 years," the prosecutor's office said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to eight years.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police27.01.24, 04:52 • 33065 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

