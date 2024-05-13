Drunken food delivery service courier on a scooter crashes into a minibus in Kyiv, one person in intensive care - Prosecutor's Office

In Kyiv, a 31-year-old scooter courier is suspected of driving drunk into a minibus and injuring his passenger, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The 31-year-old scooter driver was served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, which caused serious bodily harm to his passenger (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said.

The accident occurred on May 12 on Vadym Hetman Street in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

"It was established that the suspect, a courier of one of the food delivery services, took a 24-year-old passenger on a Yamaha Jong scooter. Driving under the bridge, the scooter driver was inattentive and, while changing direction, collided with a Volkswagen Transporter moving in the far left lane. As a result of the accident, the scooter passenger was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the hospital with numerous injuries and damages to internal organs," the prosecutor's office said.

The driver of the scooter was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but refused to be hospitalized. "The Drager device showed 2.26 ppm of alcohol in his blood," the prosecutor's office said.

He was detained. The driver of the scooter was served a notice of suspicion, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

"It should be noted that the driver of the scooter committed the accident while on probation under the verdict of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa dated 07.08.2023, by which he was sentenced under Part 2 of Art. 186, Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to 4 years in prison, with probation for 3 years," the prosecutor's office said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to eight years.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police