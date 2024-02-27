Prosecutor General's Office: Suspicions over shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war will be announced soon

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39344 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 152095 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91203 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202041 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253076 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159197 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372472 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 152095 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 324249 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229313 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267409 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26788 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35746 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33785 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99992 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Prosecutor General's Office: Suspicions over shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war will be announced soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24597 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has identified individuals who will soon be charged with the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war based on evidence collected and shared with international partners.

Prosecutor General's Office: Suspicions over shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war will be announced soon

The Office of the Prosecutor General has identified specific individuals in some cases of shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who will soon be served with a notice of suspicion.

Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department of the Prosecutor General's Office for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, said this on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project), UNN reports .

Details

We already have verdicts in cases like the one in Chernihiv - we already have a court sentence to life imprisonment for a Russian army major who executed a prisoner of war in March 2022. We already have cases in the courts regarding these cases. We have suspicions in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region regarding Russians. We are now collecting materials on several recent cases. I think that suspicions will be announced in the near future. Evidence is being collected and systematized. We share information with international partners, with the International Criminal Court. We are trying to attract as many resources and states as possible to show what is happening

- Belousov said.

He noted that a specific unit of the Russian Federation was behind the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the video of which was published by DeepState on February 25, 2024, but has not yet said which unit it was.

We are currently verifying this information. There is information about seven people, but again, we are checking it out. The problem in such cases is that it is not always possible to access the crime scene. Therefore, we collect information from various sources. We have reason to believe that a certain unit of the Russian Federation is involved, but we are refraining from naming this unit, and when we are sure, we will make this information public

- Belousov noted.

Occupants shoot 9 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut sector - DeepState25.02.24, 19:48 • 25287 views

Also, unfortunately, these are not isolated facts, but the execution of our prisoners of war has been taking place since the beginning of the open invasion.

In March, it was in the Chernihiv region and Kharkiv region. But at the end of last year, since the end of November, these cases have become more frequent, their number is growing exponentially. This indicates that this is an unambiguous policy supported by the top leadership of the Russian Armed Forces. If this was an isolated incident, it would be the actions of a particular soldier. In this case, given the geography and the number of recent cases, it is clearly supported by the top leadership. We have no doubt about it

- added the head of the department. 

He also said that the Russians themselves publish videos of executions of Ukrainian prisoners, trying to use all possible means, including psychological influence, to demoralize our troops and weaken their resistance.

In addition, the prosecutor's office has already identified specific individuals in some cases of shooting prisoners of war in Avdiivka, Robotyno, and Vesele.

Recall

On February 9, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers . The Russians shot one unarmed prisoner and killed another by throwing a grenade into a dugout. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
