Customers for arson attacks on military vehicles are found via Telegram - Prosecutor General's Office

Customers for arson attacks on military vehicles are found through anonymous Telegram channels, where they recruit mostly young people aged 18-35. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, during a telethon, UNN reports.

In most cases, arsonists are found through anonymous Telegram channels, which are used to find mostly young people aged 18-35 - Maksymets says.

According to her, the curators of the Russian special services find active people who comment on certain events and start a correspondence with them. She says that the tasks do not always start with setting cars on fire - they start with easy tasks.

"In 90% of cases, arsonists do it because of material rewards. They offer between $700-3000 for the crime, but usually the perpetrators do not receive any money," she added.

Recall

In Poltava region, two underage girls were found guilty of setting fire to military vehicles . The teenagers acted on the instructions of a so-called "curator". Now they face up to eight years in prison.