In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Prosecutor General Kostin announces the number of war crimes convictions since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30624 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian courts have handed down 81 war crimes verdicts against Russians, with 17 defendants convicted in person.

Prosecutor General Kostin announces the number of war crimes convictions since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Ukrainian courts have already sentenced 81 defendants for war crimes since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion two years ago, 17 of them were tried in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said during a visit to Brussels, UNN reports citing n-tv.

Details

According to Kostin, "there are already 81 sentences for Russian war criminals in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war two years ago. Of these, 17 were personally tried in Ukraine and sentenced to imprisonment.

Most of the Russian defendants were sentenced in absentia, Kostin continued. For relatives, the verdicts are an important sign that there is no impunity.

According to him, more than 500 suspects are under investigation in Ukraine. Almost 360 cases are to be brought to court soon.

Over 122 thousand cases of Russian war crimes registered in Ukraine - Kostin20.02.24, 17:06 • 23870 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Kostin
Brussels
Ukraine
