Prosecutor General: another fact of shooting a captured Ukrainian soldier is being checked

Law enforcers are checking another fact of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russian military, footage of which appeared online, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, UNN reports.

Prosecutors and investigators are checking another fact of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier. The relevant footage was distributed today on telegram channels. In the video, the Russian military cynically shoots a captured and probably wounded Ukrainian - Kostin wrote in X.

"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online

"Unfortunately, we are recording more and more cases where the aggressor demonstratively disregards the norms of international humanitarian law. We are thoroughly investigating each fact. We will not stop until every war criminal is brought to justice," the Prosecutor General said.

Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region launched

Recall

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on an investigation into the possible execution of 73 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military.