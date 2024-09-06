Prosecutor General: another fact of shooting a captured Ukrainian soldier is being checked
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutors are checking the video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian by the Russian military. Prosecutor General Kostin announced a thorough investigation of each case of violation of international humanitarian law by the aggressor.
Law enforcers are checking another fact of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russian military, footage of which appeared online, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, UNN reports.
Prosecutors and investigators are checking another fact of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier. The relevant footage was distributed today on telegram channels. In the video, the Russian military cynically shoots a captured and probably wounded Ukrainian
"Unfortunately, we are recording more and more cases where the aggressor demonstratively disregards the norms of international humanitarian law. We are thoroughly investigating each fact. We will not stop until every war criminal is brought to justice," the Prosecutor General said.
Recall
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on an investigation into the possible execution of 73 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military.