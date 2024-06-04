Prokudin on the situation in Kherson region: invaders shelled Belozerka, there are wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15327 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241554 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172374 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46043 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108078 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36297 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207202 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220270 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24068 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108078 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111916 views
Prokudin on the situation in Kherson region: invaders shelled Belozerka, there are wounded

Prokudin on the situation in Kherson region: invaders shelled Belozerka, there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18124 views

As a result of Russian shelling, civilians were killed and injured in 16 settlements of the Kherson region.

The invaders continue to shell the settlements of the Kherson region, yesterday 16 settlements were under attack. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded. This is reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"Yesterday, 16 settlements of the right - bank Kherson region were under enemy fire, as a result of shelling, a dozen and a half private houses, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline, warehouses, civilian cars were damaged," Prokudin says.

He says that as a result of arriving at the house, a man was injured, he received a concussion, a bruised back and a traumatic brain injury. Two more people from Belozerka went to the hospital, who came under enemy fire. In addition, a 44-year-old local resident came under fire in Belozerka, she received explosive injuries and a concussion.

"Today Belozerka was again under Russian fire, namely the central part of the village. Three shops, a coffee shop and a private car were damaged. We already know about three women who were injured. In Veletenskoye, the invaders killed an elderly woman right in the courtyard of their own house," Prokudin added.

As a result of today's enemy shelling of the village of Belozerka, in the Kherson region, it is already known about four victims.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

