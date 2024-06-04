Prokudin on the situation in Kherson region: invaders shelled Belozerka, there are wounded

The invaders continue to shell the settlements of the Kherson region, yesterday 16 settlements were under attack. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded. This is reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"Yesterday, 16 settlements of the right - bank Kherson region were under enemy fire, as a result of shelling, a dozen and a half private houses, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline, warehouses, civilian cars were damaged," Prokudin says.

He says that as a result of arriving at the house, a man was injured, he received a concussion, a bruised back and a traumatic brain injury. Two more people from Belozerka went to the hospital, who came under enemy fire. In addition, a 44-year-old local resident came under fire in Belozerka, she received explosive injuries and a concussion.

"Today Belozerka was again under Russian fire, namely the central part of the village. Three shops, a coffee shop and a private car were damaged. We already know about three women who were injured. In Veletenskoye, the invaders killed an elderly woman right in the courtyard of their own house," Prokudin added.

Recall

As a result of today's enemy shelling of the village of Belozerka, in the Kherson region, it is already known about four victims.