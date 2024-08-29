Prohibition to cut bread for the Purification: the Orthodox Church refutes the myth

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129465 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212469 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160791 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157277 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205996 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193759 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97333 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72468 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104776 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101574 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58655 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206007 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208028 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34656 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48770 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153427 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156466 views
Actual
Prohibition to cut bread for the Purification: the Orthodox Church refutes the myth

Prohibition to cut bread for the Purification: the Orthodox Church refutes the myth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12404 views

The Orthodox Church has debunked the superstition that it is forbidden to cut bread and other items on the Feast of the Beheading of John the Baptist. The Church calls for focusing on the spiritual significance of the holiday, not on superstitions.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has debunked the myth  about the ban on cutting bread and other items on the feast of the Beheading of the Prophet John the Baptist. This is stated in the statement of the OCU on Facebook, reports UNN

Today we celebrate solemn services on the occasion of a seemingly tragic event - the Beheading of the Prophet John the Baptist.... Sometimes one can come across a false statement that the Church forbids cutting bread and other things on this day, engaging in any activity related to cutting, chopping, and even sharp objects - but this is nothing more than superstition

- , the Orthodox Church said.

They also noted that this pagan superstition draws parallels between the head of the revered saint and ordinary household inanimate objects: bread, apples, cabbage. Cutting on this day is supposedly disrespectful to the sacrifice of John the Baptist. In fact, there is no reason to think so, the Church assured. 

We have to remember that every church holiday is primarily intended to make people think about important things, devote time to their spiritual development, and take care of their souls. The meaning of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross is that there are things whose value and significance are greater even than what each person values highly - more important than his or her own life. John the Baptist sets an example for us that loyalty to God and unswerving adherence to the Truth are such things

- noted in the Orthodox Church.

On the day of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist, the Church has established a strict fast, and this day should be devoted to spiritual purification and improvement. The Church has pointed out that there is no need to give up ordinary household items, a crust of bread or a slice of watermelon, needlework or professional activities on this day if you need to pick up a sharp instrument.

August 29: Birthday of the motorcycle, Beheading of John the Baptist29.08.24, 06:03 • 113441 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising