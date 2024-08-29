Prohibition to cut bread for the Purification: the Orthodox Church refutes the myth

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has debunked the myth about the ban on cutting bread and other items on the feast of the Beheading of the Prophet John the Baptist. This is stated in the statement of the OCU on Facebook, reports UNN.



Today we celebrate solemn services on the occasion of a seemingly tragic event - the Beheading of the Prophet John the Baptist.... Sometimes one can come across a false statement that the Church forbids cutting bread and other things on this day, engaging in any activity related to cutting, chopping, and even sharp objects - but this is nothing more than superstition - , the Orthodox Church said.

They also noted that this pagan superstition draws parallels between the head of the revered saint and ordinary household inanimate objects: bread, apples, cabbage. Cutting on this day is supposedly disrespectful to the sacrifice of John the Baptist. In fact, there is no reason to think so, the Church assured.

We have to remember that every church holiday is primarily intended to make people think about important things, devote time to their spiritual development, and take care of their souls. The meaning of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross is that there are things whose value and significance are greater even than what each person values highly - more important than his or her own life. John the Baptist sets an example for us that loyalty to God and unswerving adherence to the Truth are such things - noted in the Orthodox Church.

On the day of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist, the Church has established a strict fast, and this day should be devoted to spiritual purification and improvement. The Church has pointed out that there is no need to give up ordinary household items, a crust of bread or a slice of watermelon, needlework or professional activities on this day if you need to pick up a sharp instrument.

