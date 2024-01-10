Production of drones and electronic warfare equipment: Presidential Administration on Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents signed today

A number of Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents were signed in Vilnius, including joint projects in the field of defense technology, including projects for the development and manufacture of unmanned aerial and ground platforms, and electronic warfare equipment. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

"A number of Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents were signed in the presence of the leaders of the two states (Ukraine and Lithuania - ed.). In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine and the Lithuanian Association of Defense and Security Industry," the statement said.

It is reported that the purpose of the document is to support and develop cooperation in the defense and security sectors.

"The memorandum provides support for the implementation of joint projects in the field of defense technology, including projects for the development and manufacture of unmanned aerial and ground platforms, electronic warfare equipment, demining equipment, and other advanced solutions in the field of defense technology," the statement said.

The document also envisages joint work on the development of products to increase situational awareness and provide technological superiority in the field of traditional weapons, such as armored vehicles and artillery systems, as well as cooperation between Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense companies and research institutions to create new products, in particular in the field of cybersecurity and communications.

"Letters of intent have also been signed between Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC and four foreign companies: RSI Europe, Brolis Semiconductors, DMEXS and NT Service. These companies are engaged in innovative development and production in the military sphere. They specialize in the creation and manufacture of modern electronic warfare equipment, remote detonation systems, optics for small arms, and surveillance systems," the OP informs.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania signed documents on joint defense production.