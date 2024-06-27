PrivatBank begins selection of new CEO, Boesch to act until management transition - statement

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

PrivatBank begins selection of new CEO, Boesch to act until management transition - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21211 views

PrivatBank said it has started the process of selecting a new chairman of the board, while the current chairman Gerhard Bösch will continue to perform his duties until a smooth management transition.

PrivatBank begins selection of new CEO, Boesch to act until management transition - statement

The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank has started the selection process for the position of the bank's CEO, Gerhard Bösch, the CEO for the last 3 years, will continue to perform his duties in full until a smooth transition of management and leadership in the board, the press service of PrivatBank said in a statement on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank is starting the selection process for the position of Chairman of the Board. This step is based on the study and analysis of the current situation in Ukraine, as well as the vision and needs for the further development of PrivatBank," the statement said.

PrivatBank stated that "this process is in line with the bank's internal procedures.

"Thinking about the challenges ahead, in order to ensure the continuity of the bank's operations and create a solid foundation for effective work, the Supervisory Board considered the possibility of electing a new Chairman of the Management Board on a competitive basis. Gerhard Bösch will continue to fulfill his duties in full until a smooth transition of management and leadership in the board," the statement said.

Head of PrivatBank resigns26.06.24, 15:55 • 101252 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
