PrivatBank begins selection of new CEO, Boesch to act until management transition - statement

The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank has started the selection process for the position of the bank's CEO, Gerhard Bösch, the CEO for the last 3 years, will continue to perform his duties in full until a smooth transition of management and leadership in the board, the press service of PrivatBank said in a statement on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank is starting the selection process for the position of Chairman of the Board. This step is based on the study and analysis of the current situation in Ukraine, as well as the vision and needs for the further development of PrivatBank," the statement said.

PrivatBank stated that "this process is in line with the bank's internal procedures.

"Thinking about the challenges ahead, in order to ensure the continuity of the bank's operations and create a solid foundation for effective work, the Supervisory Board considered the possibility of electing a new Chairman of the Management Board on a competitive basis. Gerhard Bösch will continue to fulfill his duties in full until a smooth transition of management and leadership in the board," the statement said.

Head of PrivatBank resigns