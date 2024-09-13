Prisoner exchange: Ukraine returns 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149911 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194970 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47773 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74535 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70919 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44726 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148322 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151897 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159401 views
Prisoner exchange: Ukraine returns 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14563 views

As part of the new exchange, Ukraine returned 49 prisoners, including 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. For the first time in a long time, 23 women, including civilians and military, were released.

Among those returned from captivity as part of the new exchange are  15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports

Among those released are 23 soldiers and sergeants and 19 officers. Eight are representatives of the Armed Forces (including two from the TRO), two from the National Police, four border guards, 13 sailors, 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal from the National Guard. The remaining seven are civilians.

- , the Headquarters said in a statement.

The liberated defenders defended our land in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson areas.

The Hero of Ukraine, Colonel of the Medical Service Viktor Ivchuk, who was in charge of the military hospital in Mariupol during the most difficult times, is also returning home.

Another 49 Ukrainians returned home: Ukraine conducted the 56th prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation13.09.24, 13:56 • 18202 views

It is noted that this exchange is special because for the first time in a long time, women were released from captivity: 23 of them were released. In particular, these are Ukrainian civilians who were detained and illegally imprisoned by the Russians before the full-scale invasion.

We also managed to release women who had been subjected to inhumane treatment, in particular due to their forced participation in the so-called "trial" of Mariupol defenders.

Crimean Tatar activist Lenia Umerova, who was captured by Russians while crossing the border of Georgia, is released.

According to Interior Minister Yuriy Klymenko, 11 of the 15 released National Guard servicemen are women. Also, 4 officers of the State Border Guard Service and 2 officers of the National Police, as well as KORD fighters from Donetsk region, returned to their homeland. All of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

