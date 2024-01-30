Prime Ministers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed consolidation of efforts on the eve of the European Council meeting

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Peter Fiala discussed consolidation of efforts on the eve of the European Council meeting. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told about the decisions , UNN reports.

We are consolidating our efforts ahead of the European Council meeting. We are counting on a positive vote for the new EUR 50 billion financial support mechanism, the Ukraine Facility, which will last for 4 years. - said Denys Shmyhal.

Details

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held talks with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Peter Fiala in the format of an online meeting. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and support for Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal also said that the meeting also discussed the possibility of joint production of weapons and ammunition and intensification of cooperation between Ukrainian and Czech defense companies.

In addition, the prime ministers agreed to hold a joint meeting of the governments.

In conclusion, the Head of the Ukrainian Government thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Ukrainian initiatives, in particular President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.