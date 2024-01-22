Czech Foreign Minister: Czech Republic will not return Ukrainians of military age to their homeland

The Czech Republic will not send men of military age to Ukraine. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said this in a commentary to ČT24 in connection with the issue of preparations for changing the mobilization legislation in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In response to a question about mobilization in Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky emphasized that there are no mechanisms for returning Czech citizens to Ukraine through mobilization.

Such mechanisms do not exist, because they are definitely not in line with international law and the obligations of the Czech Republic at the international level - Jan Lipawski said.

According to the publication, about 200,000 Ukrainian men currently live in the Czech Republic on various types of visas. To extend them, a valid Ukrainian passport is required, but the process of issuing a new visa may be limited by the availability of a valid military ID.