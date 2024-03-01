Prime Minister of the Netherlands: We are working to ensure that F-16s arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible

The Netherlands is working to ensure that F-16 fighters arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kharkiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We are working on the F-16s to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible so that Ukraine can gain air superiority. So I hope that our message is clear: we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and a coalition of like-minded nations stands with us - Rütte said

Netherlands announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that the Netherlands would give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned.