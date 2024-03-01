Prime Minister of the Netherlands: We are working to ensure that F-16s arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible
Kyiv • UNN
During a briefing with President Zelenskiy in Kharkiv, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country is working to get F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as possible to help Ukraine gain air superiority.
Details
We are working on the F-16s to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible so that Ukraine can gain air superiority. So I hope that our message is clear: we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and a coalition of like-minded nations stands with us
Addendum
Earlier, it was reported that the Netherlands would give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned.