Prime Minister of the Netherlands: We are working to ensure that F-16s arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28583 views

During a briefing with President Zelenskiy in Kharkiv, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country is working to get F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as possible to help Ukraine gain air superiority.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands: We are working to ensure that F-16s arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible

The Netherlands is working to ensure that F-16 fighters arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kharkiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We are working on the F-16s to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible so that Ukraine can gain air superiority. So I hope that our message is clear: we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and a coalition of like-minded nations stands with us

- Rütte said

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that the Netherlands would give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kharkiv
